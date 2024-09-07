PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Wake Forest botches ACC opener

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Deacons blow two-touchdown lead in fourth quarter, lose to Virginia after losing fumble in final two minutes

WINSTON-SALEM – The first half featured highlights for Wake Forest and Virginia alike; the third quarter was all Wake Forest; the fourth quarter was all Virginia.

Right up until the Deacons were driving and fumbled away their chance to win.

Virginia beat Wake Forest 31-30 on Saturday night in the ACC opener, overcoming the Deacons’ two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter and surviving in the final minutes because of a lost fumble by Taylor Morin in the final minutes.

After the Cavaliers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) took a one-point lead with 2:07 left, Hank Bachmeier moved the Deacons across midfield with a 20-yard pass to Morin. But UVA’s Malcolm Greene stripped the sixth-year slot receiver, and Antonio Clary dove on the ball while Donavon Greene was trying to pick up the loose ball and run with it.

Wake Forest (1-1, 0-1) got a defensive stop and one more chance, starting at its 5 with 57 seconds left and no timeouts, but only reached its 38 before needing to play the lateral game.

The game ended with the ball in Greene’s hands, tackled near Wake’s sideline.

It was the sourest of endings, given how much Wake Forest seemed to take control of the game.

Wake Forest enveloped 7:20 of the third quarter with the opening drive, going 75 yards on 14 plays. It featured two fourth-and-1 conversions on UVA’s side of the 50 — both converted with 5-yard runs by Demond Claiborne — and ended with Bachmeier’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Greene, who fell backward across the goal line.

The Deacons tacked on Matthew Dennis’ 26-yard field goal to make it a 30-17 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter. When their defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, it seemed like the Deacons had wrested all the control they needed to win the ACC opener.

Ehh … not so much.

Virginia made it a one-score game again with a seven-play, 66-yard drive early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Colandrea was 5-for-5 for 68 yards and a touchdown on that drive — the Cavaliers motored through a holding penalty and Wake’s secondary.

Wake Forest picked up a couple of first downs on the following possession, but Bachmeier was sacked on fourth down near midfield. That was the precursor for UVA’s 12-play, 56-yard grind of a drive that ended with Grady Brosterhous’ 1-yard sneak for a touchdown.

Will Bettridge’s extra point proved to be the game-winner.

The first half didn’t lack fireworks.

There was a blocked punt by Wake Forest, an interception that had Deacons defensive tackle Kevin Pointer rumbling toward UVA’s end zone, and eight plays between these teams that went for at least 20 yards.

Wake Forest led 20-17 at halftime. It was a 17-3 lead; UVA struck for touchdowns on back-to-back drives of 68 and 75 yards, both of the scores going to tight end Tyler Neville.

The Deacons started the game about as well as could have been drawn up. They forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, and then went 71 yards on five plays — the chunk being a 31-yard catch-and-run by tight end Harry Lodge — for a touchdown. Claiborne scored that one from 17 yards out, slicing up the middle and looking like he was moving at a different speed than UVA’s defense.

Claiborne punched in a 2-yard touchdown run after Pointer’s interception put the Deacons at the 9-yard line.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dha2Vmb3Jlc3Qucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3dha2UtZm9yZXN0LWJvdGNoZXMtYWNjLW9wZW5lciIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG d2FrZWZvcmVzdC5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndha2UtZm9yZXN0LWJv dGNoZXMtYWNjLW9wZW5lciZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==