WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning announced Thursday (May 16) that forward Tariq Ingraham (Bear, Del.) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Wake Forest beginning this summer. He joins a recruiting class that already includes three players who signed with the Demon Deacons in the fall. Ingraham is a three-star recruit who was an all-conference performer at Bonner-Prendergast in the famed Philadelphia Catholic League. The 6-9 forward was a 1,000-point scorer at the school and helped them reach the 2019 Class 4A Pennsylvania state championship game.

“We are looking forward to working with Tariq as he joins our program,” said Manning. “He has a physical presence and a high-level skill set. Tariq comes from one of the best high school programs in the nation, playing for Kevin Funston at Bonner-Prendergast and developed in great AAU programs in Philly Pride, Team Rio and We-R1. Tariq has grown up around the game as both his parents, Roger and Tynetta, had great collegiate careers at Seton Hall.”

Ingraham joins a 2019 recruiting class of forward Ismael Massoud (Bronx, N.Y), guard Jahcobi Neath (Toronto, Ont.) and forward Ody Oguama (Raleigh, N.C.), who signed with the Demon Deacons in November.