Wake Forest baseball weekend update

Wake Forest’s baseball team is off to its best start in 58 years.

The Deacons swept a four-game series against New Jersey Institute of Technology this weekend, going to 8-0. It’s the best start to a season since the Deacons were 10-0 to start the 1964 season.

Wake Forest hasn’t just been piling up wins; most of them have been lopsided. The Deacons have outscored opponents 107-28, an average of 13.4 runs per game, while allowing just 3.5 runs per game.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Wake Forest 16, NJIT 5

Wake Forest put up six runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth to take a commanding 10-0 lead, which was more than enough for Rhett Lowder to cruise to his second win on the mound.

Lowder gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks, striking out a career-high 11 and getting into the seventh inning (6 1/3).

Lucas Costello hit a grand slam in that second inning, and RBI doubles by Danny Corona, Brock Wilken and Adam Cecere helped the Deacons to the big early lead. Jake Reinisch also had a two-run single.

Wake Forest 9, NJIT 2 (Game 1 Sat.)

Again, an early lead staked the Deacons’ starting pitcher to a cushion he cruised with.

Freshman Josh Hartle pitched into the seventh inning, allowing two unearned runs, two hits, four walks and striking out eight. He was relieved by Gabe Golob, who pitched the final 2 1/3 and allowed one hit.

The Deacons scored two runs in each of the first two innings, getting two RBI singles from Cecere, and one each from Wilken and Corona.

The biggest hit of the game was a two-run triple by Michael Turconi in the fourth, after NJIT scored its two runs to cut the lead in half. Wilken and Corona tacked on RBI groundouts later in the inning.

Wake Forest 8, NJIT 5 (Game 2 Sat.)

Wake Forest used a five-run seventh inning to turn the tide in its first legitimate comeback victory of the season.

Reinisch started the scoring in the seventh with a two-run homer, bringing the score to 4-3. Wilken walked with the bases loaded to tie the game, and Cecere walked to give the Deacons the lead. Pierce Bennett added a sac fly in the seventh, while freshman Nick Kurtz added insurance with a two-run homer in the eighth.

Eric Adler picked up a two-inning save and Cam Minacci was the winning pitcher. Adler gave up a run in the eighth but struck out three.

Wake Forest 11, NJIT 5

The Deacons’ first four runs came on homers by Reinisch, Turconi and Brendan Tinsman, as Wake Forest scored a combined 10 runs between the third and sixth innings.

Reinisch added a two-RBI single – a third run scored with the help of an error – to break open the game in the fifth. That ran Reinisch’s weekend totals to 7-for-14 with seven RBI.

Wake Forest’s bullpen day was handled by Seth Keener (four innings), Derek Crum, Crawford Wade, Will Andrews and Brennen Oxford. They combined for one walk and eight strikeouts.