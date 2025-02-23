Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Deacons finish off sweep of St. John’s with another blowout, and then a close one
Staying unbeaten on weekends — albeit, through two of them — involved another blowout and a close game for Wake Forest’s baseball team.
The Deacons (7-1) wrapped up a three-game sweep of St. John’s this weekend, each game moving them further away from the first loss of the season, which came Tuesday at UNC Greensboro.
“Great team win. Really hard to sweep anybody, especially a quality program like St. John’s,” coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s win.
And here are recaps of Wake’s other two wins against St. John’s:
Wake Forest 11, St. John’s 0
On Saturday, Jack Winnay homered twice in the first three innings and four Deacons combined for a two-hit shutout on the mound.
Matthew Dallas (2-0) started and went six innings. He allowed one of the hits and walked four, along with recording four strikeouts. The Tennessee transfer hasn’t allowed a run and has only given up two hits across 10 1/3 innings to start his time at Wake Forest.
Matt Bedford and Griffin Green — two other transfer additions — each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Haiden Leffew gave up a hit in the ninth but faced the minimum because of a game-ending double play.
Winnay’s homers — a solo shot for Wake’s first run in the second inning, and then a two-run shot in the third — were the second and third of the season for the junior. He finished the weekend going 3-for-7 with five RBI, and all of those hits going for extra bases; he started the season 4-for-21 with two extra base hits in the first five games.
Ethan Conrad was 2-for-5 with three RBI and Kade Lewis also homered, the Butler transfer hitting a solo shot in the third as the back half of a back-to-back situation with Winnay. Antonio Morales, in his turn as Wake’s leadoff hitter, was 3-for-5.
Wake Forest 9, St. John’s 6
On Sunday, Wake Forest closed out the sweep by holding on through a topsy-turvy first couple of innings, getting a three-run lead, and then regaining that cushion late in the game.
St. John’s (0-6) scored two runs in the first inning, aided by an error on left fielder Javar Williams. Wake Forest came back with three in the bottom half of the inning, two on a double by Winnay and the third on Lewis’ RBI groundout.
The Red Storm scored two more in the second, getting a two-run double by Jared Beebe. The Deacons tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on Matt Scannell’s solo homer, making it 4-4.
The Deacons got the go-ahead run in the fourth on an RBI single by Morales and padded the lead with Marek Houston’s two-run homer that followed.
That score held at 7-4 until the top of the eighth, when St. John’s got a two-run homer by Shaun McMillan.
It was Houston who again padded the lead, hitting a two-run single for what were the game’s final runs. The junior shortstop was 2-for-5 with those four RBI; he’s driven in 19 runs in Wake’s eight games so far, and is batting .438 (14-for-32).
Joe Ariola started on the mound for Wake Forest and was charged with all four runs in the first two innings (three earned). He was relieved by Blake Morningstar (1-0), who pitched 4 1/3 and allowed one hit and one walk, striking out seven.
Will Ray had a scoreless inning in relief. Zach Johnston gave up the two-run homer in the eighth; he was replaced in that inning by Josh Gunther, who recorded the final four outs for his first save of the season — and the first save by any Deacons pitcher. Gunther struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.