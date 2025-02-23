Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Deacons finish off sweep of St. John’s with another blowout, and then a close one

Will Ray throws a pitch against St. John's this weekend. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Staying unbeaten on weekends — albeit, through two of them — involved another blowout and a close game for Wake Forest’s baseball team. The Deacons (7-1) wrapped up a three-game sweep of St. John’s this weekend, each game moving them further away from the first loss of the season, which came Tuesday at UNC Greensboro. “Great team win. Really hard to sweep anybody, especially a quality program like St. John’s,” coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s win. Here is the link to the story about Friday’s game. And here are recaps of Wake’s other two wins against St. John’s:

Wake Forest 11, St. John’s 0

On Saturday, Jack Winnay homered twice in the first three innings and four Deacons combined for a two-hit shutout on the mound. Matthew Dallas (2-0) started and went six innings. He allowed one of the hits and walked four, along with recording four strikeouts. The Tennessee transfer hasn’t allowed a run and has only given up two hits across 10 1/3 innings to start his time at Wake Forest. Matt Bedford and Griffin Green — two other transfer additions — each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Haiden Leffew gave up a hit in the ninth but faced the minimum because of a game-ending double play. Winnay’s homers — a solo shot for Wake’s first run in the second inning, and then a two-run shot in the third — were the second and third of the season for the junior. He finished the weekend going 3-for-7 with five RBI, and all of those hits going for extra bases; he started the season 4-for-21 with two extra base hits in the first five games. Ethan Conrad was 2-for-5 with three RBI and Kade Lewis also homered, the Butler transfer hitting a solo shot in the third as the back half of a back-to-back situation with Winnay. Antonio Morales, in his turn as Wake’s leadoff hitter, was 3-for-5.

Wake Forest 9, St. John’s 6