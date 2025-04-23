Wake Forest adds Jaylen Cross to freshman class

Wake Forest’s freshman class is doubling in size.

Jaylen Cross announced his commitment to the Deacons’ men’s basketball program on Wednesday night, becoming the second member of Wake’s Class of 2025.

Cross is a guard from Greensboro who is available this late in the recruiting calendar because he was committed to Charlotte until about a week ago.

The 6-4, 180-pounder held offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU and Mississippi State, among others, before committing to Charlotte in November.

After reopening his recruitment, Cross told On3 he had heard from Wake Forest, Ohio State, LSU, Arkansas State and Queens.

According to MaxPreps, Cross was second at Caldwell Academy in scoring (15.1) and led his team in rebounding (7.8). Caldwell Academy’s leading scorer is a Class of 2026 target for Wake Forest — wing Cole Cloer.

Caldwell Academy won the NCISAA 2-A state championship this past season; according to the online box score, Cross had 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting, 19 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Cross had a 70-point performance in an AAU game, playing for Team D-Will, in July of 2023.

He joins Isaac Carr as the incoming freshmen at Wake Forest. They’ll be part of a group of newcomers that numbers six and could expand — transfers Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso), Myles Colvin (Purdue), Mekhi Mason (Washington) and Nate Calmese (Washington State) have all committed in the past few weeks.