Deacons lose lead late, drop series against BC

Wake Forest stumbled early and late in Saturday’s series finale against Boston College at David F. Couch Ballpark.

That led to a 7-5 loss in the game, which leads to a series loss and the Deacons falling under .500 in ACC play for the first time this season.

Wake Forest (26-15) trailed 4-1 in the middle of the third inning, with Blake Morningstar giving up two runs in each the first and third. Three of those were earned, and three of them were scored with two outs.

The Deacons scored the next four runs, getting RBI singles by Dalton Wentz, Jack Winnay and Kade Lewis in the third, fifth and sixth, respectively, plus a solo home run by Antonio Morales in the sixth. All of those runs were also scored with two outs; Lewis’ single is the one that gave the Deacons a 5-4 lead.

A two-run single in the seventh by Kyle Wolff put Boston College (19-20, 9-12 ACC) ahead by a run; Vince Cimini’s solo homer in the eighth provided the insurance.

Wake’s first two batters of the seventh inning walked, and a one-out walk loaded the bases; Morales grounded into a double play to end the inning. The Deacons put two runners on with one out in the eighth, but that threat ended with a flyout and strikeout. They were retired in order in the ninth.

Wake Forest opened ACC play with sweeps of Notre Dame and Miami. The Deacons have since only won one of five series — at Florida State — and are 10-11 in league play.

Griffin Green (0-1) took the loss, having surrendered the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh. Luke Schmolke gave up BC’s insurance run.

The top three of Wake’s lineup — Cameron Nelson, Marek Houston and Lewis — were a combined 6-for-11 and walked three times. The rest of Wake’s lineup was 3-for-23 with four walks; the Deacons stranded 12 runners.