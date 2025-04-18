Deacons come up empty against Boston College

WINSTON-SALEM – Which of the following sounds like the worst part of a baseball game?

- Giving up seven runs on three hits.

- Issuing 10 walks and tacking on two hit-by-pitches, two wild pitches and two balks.

- Surrendering a bizarre catcher’s balk, in which a runner stealing home was safe and the batter was awarded first base.

- Having one hit, a single, in a span of 21 batters.

A dealer’s choice, if you will, of how to lose a baseball game — as Wake Forest did, 7-2, against Boston College on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“I’m still trying to figure out how you give up seven runs on three hits,” coach Tom Walter said, launching into the start of a revealing press conference. “In the inning they scored four, they got one hit. In the inning they scored three, they got one hit.”

Those were the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. The Deacons (26-14, 10-10 ACC) made things easy for the Eagles — in turn, hard on themselves — in dropping the middle game of a three-game series.

“It’s a disappointing day and I’ve got to do more to help this team. We just don’t play from behind very well,” Walter said. “We haven’t done that all year and that’s on me. I’ve got to prepare these guys better and we’ve got to get tougher and be able to play from behind.

“I feel like that’s the difference between us being really good and us fighting for our life.”

Wake Forest was still leading when the play that swung the game occurred.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, BC (18-20, 8-12) had already scored one unearned run because of a two-out error.

Josiah Ragsdale took off from third base against left-handed reliever Joe Ariola, and catcher Jimmy Keenan stood quickly and moved toward the plate to apply a tag.

Here was the play in question: