The start of Wake Forest’s baseball series at Boston College went as well as could have been scripted.

It even ended an inning early.

Wake Forest beat Boston College 13-1 at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on Friday, with the game ending in the eighth inning because of the ACC’s 10-run rule.

The Deacons got another strong start out of Chase Burns, who pitched into the seventh inning, and star first baseman Nick Kurtz homered for the seventh straight game. Wake Forest is riding a six-game winning streak.

It’s the sixth straight win for Wake Forest (22-10), which got back to .500 in ACC play (8-8).

Here is a recap of each game this weekend: