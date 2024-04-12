Wake Forest baseball weekend recap
The start of Wake Forest’s baseball series at Boston College went as well as could have been scripted.
It even ended an inning early.
Wake Forest beat Boston College 13-1 at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond on Friday, with the game ending in the eighth inning because of the ACC’s 10-run rule.
The Deacons got another strong start out of Chase Burns, who pitched into the seventh inning, and star first baseman Nick Kurtz homered for the seventh straight game. Wake Forest is riding a six-game winning streak.
It’s the sixth straight win for Wake Forest (22-10), which got back to .500 in ACC play (8-8).
Here is a recap of each game this weekend:
Wake Forest 13, Boston College 1
On Friday, the Deacons scored in six of eight innings, including nine runs in the last three.
Kurtz was 2-for-5 with a double and home run. His long shot was a two-run blast in the seventh, giving him a team-high 14 this season and putting Wake Forest up 9-1.
Seaver King also homered, going 3-for-4 and missing a double for the cycle. He has homered in four straight games.
Jack Winnay was the third Deacon with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Wake’s production was across the board, with every starter recording at least one hit and scoring once, and six of nine starters driving in runs.
That was plenty for Burns (7-1), whose only negative was that he had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. The eight punchouts matches a season low and snaps a string of six straight starts with double-digit strikeouts.
Burns allowed two hits and two walks, with the run scoring in the fifth. He worked his way out of a situation in which the leadoff batter reached on an error and the next batter had a single, getting a sacrifice bunt, groundout that scored a run, and a strikeout to end the inning.
Crawford Wade was Wake's only other pitcher, facing four batters to record 1 2/3 innings. He got a double play to end the seventh and notched a 1-2-3 eighth to end the game.
