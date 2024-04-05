Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

The Deacons, coming off of being swept at home by North Carolina, won 8-5 at Virginia Tech on Friday night behind a season-high 15 strikeouts by Chase Burns , and a big fourth inning that wound up being the last scoring of the game.

Wake Forest got a series-opening win on the road in what seems like a crucial ACC series.

On Friday, Burns gave up a run in the first inning on a wild pitch and a grand slam in the third, but pitched through the seventh, steadying things for Wake Forest.

Burns retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced after Eddie Micheletti Jr.’s grand slam. Wake’s junior ace has double-digit strikeouts in seven of his eight starts this season, but had stopped at 14 twice.

For the season, Burns has 97 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings. That’s a strikeout-per-9 clip of 17.2.

Wake Forest scored five runs in the fourth and those turned out to be the final runs of the game. Marek Houston started the scoring in that inning with an RBI single, and Adam Tellier had a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 5-5.

Jack Winnay’s two-out, two-run double gave the Deacons the lead, and Jake Reinisch’s double to drive in Winnay provided the three-run margin.

After Burns’ exit, David Falco Jr. pitched the eighth, walking two and striking out one. Josh Gunther picked up his first save of the season by pitching the ninth, striking out the first two batters, issuing a walk and getting a flyout to end the game.

Early scoring for the Deacons came on an RBI groundout by Cam Nelson and solo homers by Nick Kurtz and Reinisch.

(this will be updated after each game this weekend.)