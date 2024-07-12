Demetris Nichols has left Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program to become a player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The news was first reported by syracuse.com, in this story that has quotes from Nichols about the move.

Nichols spent the past year as an assistant coach on Steve Forbes’ staff.

It’s a reunion for Nichols, a four-year player at Syracuse, with coach Nick Nurse — a longtime friend of Forbes. After spending a year at Syracuse as a grad assistant, Nichols was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate while Nurse was the Raptors coach. Nurse is entering his second season as the 76ers coach.

Wake Forest has four of five assistant coach spots filled, with BJ McKie, Matt Woodley, Jason Shay and Antanas Kavaliuskas.