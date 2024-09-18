Wake Forest announces home-and-home with Oregon State

Wake Forest announced that it canceled next year’s trip to Mississippi so that it could travel to Oregon State.

The program announced Wednesday morning that it will travel to Corvallis, Ore., next year for a game, and that Oregon State will play at Wake Forest in 2029 or earlier.

“We are committed to making decisions that best serve our program and our student-athletes, and that includes bringing national games to Winston-Salem,” athletics director John Currie said through a news release. “We have a high degree of respect for Ole Miss and their fans, and we congratulate them on their victory last weekend in sold-out Allegacy Stadium.

“But given the ongoing financial pressures of the new era of college athletics and our priority on continuing to grow resources to benefit our student-athletes, it was the right business decision to secure this two-game home-and-home series with Oregon State, and cancel the planned game in Oxford next year.”

Wake Forest reportedly paid $1 million to Ole Miss in an agreement before last weekend’s game to buy out next year’s scheduled trip. The home-and-home arrangement with Ole Miss was announced 10 years ago.

Wake Forest’s non-conference schedule for next season is now the trip to Oregon State and three home games, against FCS-level Western Carolina, first-year FBS member Kennesaw State, and transitioning FBS member Delaware.