Virginia lights up Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM – In the last minute of the first half, going into a Virginia timeout, somebody’s version of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” came over the sound system at Joel Coliseum.

It's my life

It's now or never

Wake Forest’s life has been on the NCAA tournament bubble for most of the last four seasons. Trailing by 11 at halftime and stinging from two résumé-damaging losses in the past two weeks, it was an appropriate — perhaps coincidental? — song choice.

In related news: The Deacons never led in the second half of an 83-75 loss to Virginia on Wednesday night, dropping their third game of the last four.

As was the case in giving up 51 points in the second half against Florida State two weeks ago, as was the case in giving up 85 at N.C. State on Saturday — defense was the issue for Wake Forest (19-9, 11-6 ACC).

“This team here has lost their identity … to defend and win basketball games,” coach Steve Forbes said. “That’s the biggest problem, we have not defended.

“You know, ultimately, that’s on me. It’s not the players.”

At least one of those players feels differently.

“I mean, we just need to look in the mirror, honestly,” senior center Efton Reid III said. “We need to go back to what we were doing.”

There’s a chasm between how Wake Forest defended for most of the season and how it’s defended across the last four games — with the second half at SMU being the exception.

Virginia shot 63% in the first half and was 6-for-11 on 3-pointers. The Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10) scored 1.38 points per possession for the first 20 minutes; that clip only dipped to 1.25 for the first 18 minutes of the second half, until Wake Forest needed to foul to extend the game.

The main source of Wake’s defensive pain was Isaac McKneely, one of the best 3-point shooters in the ACC for a couple of seasons. He scored a season-high 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

Wake Forest cut the deficit down to two, at 66-64, with 6:52 left. Virginia scored on its next possession to start a 9-2 run, during which McKneely scored five points.

“Every time we needed a stop, I thought McKneely stepped up and made a big play,” Forbes said. “I thought he was the best player on the court tonight.”

Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting and Cameron Hildreth scored 22 on 9-for-16 shooting.