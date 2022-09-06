Sam Hartman’s indefinite absence is going to wind up in Wake Forest’s star quarterback missing only one game.

Wake Forest announced that Hartman will play this weekend at Vanderbilt. The fifth-year quarterback has been out since Aug. 10 with a non-football medical issue, which we now know was a blood clot in the subclavian vein, known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis.

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes," Hartman said through a news release. "I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process.

"There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let’s get it, Deacs!”