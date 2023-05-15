Report: Bobi Klintman withdraws from NBA Combine, isn’t returning to Wake
Forward won’t be back with Deacons after one season
What amounts to little more than a glimpse is all you’ll see of Bobi Klintman in a Wake Forest jersey.
Klintman has both withdrawn from the NBA Combine, which starts today in Chicago, and informed Wake Forest’s basketball program that he won’t be returning for his sophomore season, according to a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.
Withdrawing from the combine and reportedly having already made up his mind about a potential return to Wake Forest seems to indicate Klintman has received a guarantee from an NBA team that would select him.
It’s a curious move for a player who looked like he was just scratching the surface of his potential.
Klintman appeared in all 33 games last season and started the last five (after Damari Monsanto’s season-ending injury). The 6-10, 225-pounder averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, making 27 of 73 3-pointers (37%).
Once moved into the starting lineup, Klintman averaged 9.6 points and 9.8 rebounds across those final five games, including a 17-point, 11-rebound game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC tournament. He also had seven points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Wake’s final game, against a Miami team that went on to reach the Final Four.
Originally from Sweden, Klintman spent two years playing in the United States. He spent his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy, where he played behind McDonald’s All-Americans Gradey Dick (Kansas) and Mark Mitchell (Duke). Klintman’s lack of exposure in playing behind them combined with his limited usage until late in the season at Wake Forest makes him a bit of a mystery as a prospect.
He committed to Maryland but was granted a release from his letter of intent after Mark Turgeon’s resignation. Klintman committed to Colorado last spring but was forced to decommit after an admissions issue, which is how he was available for Wake Forest to add him.
Klintman is the second one-and-done player in Wake Forest history, joining Jaylen Hoard, who went undrafted after the 2018-19 season.
Klintman’s departure — again, it’s unconfirmed at this point — would open up a scholarship for Wake Forest. The Deacons have added three players through the transfer portal (***** LINK) and have three incoming freshmen (guards Aaron Clark and Parker Friedrichsen, wing Marqus Marion) to add to a nucleus that features Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Monsanto.
Wake Forest was primed to use all 13 allotted scholarships next season and that would’ve been first time in Steve Forbes’ four-year tenure the Deacons used every scholarship entering a season. The Deacons entered the last three seasons with one available scholarship; in 2020, it was used to add Carter Whitt as a mid-year enrollee.