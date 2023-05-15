Klintman has both withdrawn from the NBA Combine, which starts today in Chicago, and informed Wake Forest’s basketball program that he won’t be returning for his sophomore season, according to a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

What amounts to little more than a glimpse is all you’ll see of Bobi Klintman in a Wake Forest jersey.

Withdrawing from the combine and reportedly having already made up his mind about a potential return to Wake Forest seems to indicate Klintman has received a guarantee from an NBA team that would select him.

It’s a curious move for a player who looked like he was just scratching the surface of his potential.

Klintman appeared in all 33 games last season and started the last five (after Damari Monsanto’s season-ending injury). The 6-10, 225-pounder averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, making 27 of 73 3-pointers (37%).

Once moved into the starting lineup, Klintman averaged 9.6 points and 9.8 rebounds across those final five games, including a 17-point, 11-rebound game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC tournament. He also had seven points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Wake’s final game, against a Miami team that went on to reach the Final Four.

Originally from Sweden, Klintman spent two years playing in the United States. He spent his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy, where he played behind McDonald’s All-Americans Gradey Dick (Kansas) and Mark Mitchell (Duke). Klintman’s lack of exposure in playing behind them combined with his limited usage until late in the season at Wake Forest makes him a bit of a mystery as a prospect.

He committed to Maryland but was granted a release from his letter of intent after Mark Turgeon’s resignation. Klintman committed to Colorado last spring but was forced to decommit after an admissions issue, which is how he was available for Wake Forest to add him.