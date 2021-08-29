Records watch

This is something a little different, at least for me, and we’ll see whether it’s worth the time – and whether it’s an enjoyable read.

This is a look at which Wake Forest football players are coming up on school records, or how far up charts guys like Sam Hartman, Jaquarii Roberson and Nick Sciba are.

And it’s an analysis of which season records could fall this season, given the players chasing them stay healthy and the Deacons have the season that seems within grasp.

So here are some players to watch, in regard to historical purposes, in the upcoming Wake Forest football season:

Nick Sciba | kicker | fourth season | two seasons of eligibility remaining

Darn right we’re starting with the kicker.

Sciba’s 89.1% career field goal clip is the third-best all-time mark (minimum 50 attempts), and the top spot is well within reach. Brett Baer of Louisiana (2009-12) is all-time leader at 90%, having attempted the minimum 50 attempts and made 45. Alex Henery of Nebraska (2007-10) is second, making 68 of 76 attempts (89.5%).

Sciba has made 57 of 64 attempts in his career, including the NCAA-record 33 straight in the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined. He was 14 of 17 last year, with two misses against Clemson in the opener (one was blocked) and the other coming against Campbell in the third game of the year.

Some of the blame for those misses should be assigned to the Deacons having a new long snapper (Jacob Zuhr) and holder (Zach Murphy) last season, and the unit clearly found its rhythm afterward. Sciba is entering the season having made 12 straight field goals.

As unrealistic as it would be to expect Sciba to reel off another streak of 33 (he’s only 21 away!), if he makes 90% or more of his field goals this season, he’s likely to become the most-accurate kicker in NCAA history.

It’s not just the all-time accuracy record for Sciba: He has 299 career points, third-best in Wake Forest history. He’s 38 points away from Sam Swank, so he could become the program’s all-time scorer before the end of September.