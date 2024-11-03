Advertisement
in other news
Deacons brace for westward journey
Deacons add a day in California to prepare for west coast game
• Conor O'Neill
Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement
Wake Forest's coach reacts to last week's shocking news of Tony Bennett's retirement
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake Forest's offense against UConn
Delving into the details of Wake's Pro Football Focus grades for its offense this past weekend
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake Forest's defense against UConn
Diving into the individual grades of each defensive player for the Deacons against UConn
• Conor O'Neill
Wake Forest notches road win
Deacons pick up road win at UConn with late defensive stop
• Conor O'Neill
in other news
Deacons brace for westward journey
Deacons add a day in California to prepare for west coast game
• Conor O'Neill
Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement
Wake Forest's coach reacts to last week's shocking news of Tony Bennett's retirement
• Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake Forest's offense against UConn
Delving into the details of Wake's Pro Football Focus grades for its offense this past weekend
• Conor O'Neill
Preview: Coppin State at Wake Forest
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement