My Take: Wake’s silence is deafening

Word could have come any time last week.

A news release a few days before Saturday night’s Mississippi-Wake Forest football game stating that Wake Forest would not be traveling to The Grove next year, as scheduled, wouldn’t have been well received.

But it would have, at least, gotten a program apparently rich enough to pay $1 million to not play a game out in front with the messaging.

Yet, nothing.

Word could have even come Saturday morning.

If you want to get breaking news out there with a soft landing, there’s an avenue. Even if you miss the Friday afternoon news dump window, you can float it to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and he’ll talk about it on GameDay.

It still won’t be well received but again, you’re in control of the message and within a few hours, most of the college football doesn’t care because there are games being played.

Yet, nothing.

By the time Wake Forest kicked off to Ole Miss — which won the coin toss and had a captain declare at midfield of Wake’s own stadium, “We want the ball” — it was too late.

Lane Train wasn’t going to miss this layup.

It wasn’t until Ole Miss was finished with its weird, herky-jerky, could’ve-been-worse 40-6 win over Wake Forest that coach Lane Kiffin took it upon himself to break the news.

“John Currie called and said they’re buying out the game,” Kiffin said during his opening statement in Saturday’s post-game press conference. “I thought that was a good message for our players. Someone was willing to pay money not to play us.”

Agreed.