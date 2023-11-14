WINSTON-SALEM – The plan that briefly went into action in the first half of Wake Forest’s loss at Virginia Tech is now in effect for the rest of the football season.

Whether that’s two or three games … results at Notre Dame and Syracuse will tell.

Michael Kern is the Deacons’ new starting quarterback, coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday afternoon.

“We probably would’ve made that move a little bit earlier if he didn’t get hurt,” Clawson said. “When we put him in at Virginia Tech, that was the plan. And unfortunately, he hurt his shoulder. I think we need to see what he can do the rest of this year.”

Kern was 14 of 22 for 166 yards in Wake’s 30-13 loss at Virginia Tech on Oct. 14. He suffered a shoulder injury on a sack late in the game and didn’t play against Pittsburgh, Florida State or Duke.

The fifth-year QB — who, important to note, participated in Senior Day last weekend but still has a year of eligibility remaining — entered on Wake’s fourth possession of Saturday’s 26-6 loss to N.C. State. He replaced Mitch Griffis, Wake’s starter in every game except for the Pitt victory, after three straight three-and-outs to begin the game.

Kern was 14 of 26 for 137 yards against the Wolfpack, throwing a touchdown to freshman Deuce Alexander and two interceptions, one of which came on the 2-point attempt after the Deacons’ only score of the game.

It’s an audition of sorts — Kern has never been a starter at Wake Forest, having spent four seasons behind Sam Hartman, ironically the QB who Wake Forest faces this week in South Bend, Ind.

“And then we’ve got to make a decision moving forward on what we’re going to do moving forward at quarterback,” Clawson said. “So, we hope he plays really well, albeit against a very good defense. This will be a tough week to throw for 400 and six touchdowns.”

Notre Dame allows the third-fewest passing yards in the country, at 153.6 per game. The Irish has twice as many interceptions (14) as it has allowed passing touchdowns (seven).

“We need him to manage the offense, we need him to get us into good football plays, we need him to protect the football,” Clawson said of Kern. “You’ve gotta stop going backwards before you can go forward.”