Marucci sees the fit at Wake, pulls the trigger on commitment
Wake Forest has received a commitment from 2021 quarterback Santino Marucci. The Florida native is a terrific signal-caller who possesses a strong arm and is a terrific get for Coach Clawson and st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news