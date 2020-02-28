News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 00:32:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Marucci busy helping build out the Deacs '21 class

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

CELEBRATION, Fla.- Wake Forest quarterback commit Santino Marucci came within an inch of winning the QB MVP Award at the Rivals Camp stop in Orlando earlier this month. Deacons Illustrated caught up with the key cog to Dave Clawson's 2021 class to get his thoughts on where things stand several weeks into his commitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}