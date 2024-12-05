Horatio Fields will enter transfer portal

Wake Forest is on the verge of losing one of its top offensive weapons from this past season.

Wide receiver Horatio Fields will be entering the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Thursday and was confirmed to Deacons Illustrated by Fields.

In his first season as a starter, Fields was second on the team in catches (39) and yards (463), and his four receiving touchdowns were the most among the Deacons. The fourth-year receiver set a career-high with 84 receiving yards against Duke last weekend, and his six catches in that game tied a career high.

The 6-3, 205-pounder redshirted in 2021 and was a breakout performer in spring practices of 2022. But he suffered an injury over the summer that cost him that season. Fields played sparingly last season, with five catches and 54 yards, appearing in 11 games, and this season saw his first extensive playing time at Wake Forest.

Fields enters the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He’s the third wide receiver to have appeared on a depth chart this season to have entered the transfer portal this week. Walk-on Nick Ragano announced his intent to leave earlier this week, and Walker Merrill — who played in four games this season before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending injury — entered the transfer portal earlier Thursday.