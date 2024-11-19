Deacons take a few steps forward in win over Western Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM – It wasn’t perfect, it didn’t last 40 minutes and it came with some help from an overmatched opponent.

It was a step in the right direction, though — and that’s better than where Wake Forest’s basketball team has been in its first five games.

The Deacons beat Western Carolina 82-69 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, hitting a season-high 12 3-pointers and notching 10 “kills” — three straight defensive stops — in a relatively comfortable win.

“I think obviously when you play good defense and you get stops, it allows you to run in transition,” said senior guard Cameron Hildreth, who had 18 points and six assists. “We always focus on our defense and understand that if we play good defense and … we do the right things offensively, things are going to go well for us.”

It really can be that simple for this Wake Forest team that’s won five of its first six games, but hasn’t made things easy on itself and was coming off a 75-60 loss at Xavier.

The Deacons used a 21-3 run in the first half to build a 16-point lead, drawn out across seven minutes. That spurt started with Wake’s first kill, and the Deacons had four more of them in that span.

And the Deacons put this game away with an 18-2 run in the second half, that spurt taking about 7½ minutes. The lead was 72-49 at that point.

Wake’s start to the game meant a 17-14 deficit early. The finish, having what was as large as a 24-point lead whittled down to the game’s 13-point final margin, wasn’t ideal when considering NET, KenPom and Bart Torvik rankings.

It was enough of a flash, though, to be encouraged with what Wake Forest can still achieve this season.

“The start of the game and the end of the game, we were not very sharp,” coach Steve Forbes said. “And it’s because of offensive rebounds. Now, we did turn the over 21 times, that’s a big difference.

“I thought we did a really good job moving the ball. We had 17 assists on 27 baskets and only had eight turnovers, when we had 18 on Saturday (at Xavier).”

Western Carolina (1-3) had 12 offensive rebounds, leading to 16 second-chance points. Wake Forest only had 17 defensive rebounds.