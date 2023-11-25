Wake Forest’s football season came to a grinding halt with a 35-31 loss at Syracuse on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome.

The Deacons (4-8, 1-7 ACC) finished in last place in the ACC, having lost eight of their last nine games. The lone victory was a final-seconds win over Pittsburgh in mid-October.

It snaps Wake’s seven-year bowl streak, which exceeded the program’s previous long of three straight seasons. This year is also Wake’s second four-win season of the last four years, though the other was a 4-5 slate in 2020.

It was an ending to the season that provided drama, at least.

Syracuse (6-6, 2-6) took the first two-score lead of the game when the Orange scored on Dan Villari’s 47-yard pass to Damien Alford two minutes into the third quarter. That made it 21-10 and was Alford’s second score of the game, as he had a 35-yard touchdown catch from Garrett Shrader in the first quarter.

Wake Forest scored a touchdown three times in the second half to cut the deficit to one score, but twice the Orange answered and the Deacons’ last chance was halted inside Syracuse’s 10-yard line.

Two-point conversion decisions were interesting. Coach Dave Clawson had Wake Forest go for two, which was converted, when Jahmal Banks scored on a 16-yard pass from Michael Kern early in the fourth quarter. That made it a 28-25 Syracuse lead.

When Wake Forest scored after Syracuse’s last touchdown, it was 35-31 and the Deacons again went for two, failing to convert. Hence, on the Deacons’ final possession, they needed a touchdown to win instead of being within a field goal to tie the game.

Kern was picked off on fourth down, with the Deacons at Syracuse’s 4-yard line. The Orange converted a first down on the ensuing possession to seal the result.

Kern completed 17 of 24 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 30 yards. It’s the first time Wake Forest scored more than 21 points in a game since the 27-24 win over Old Dominion on Sept. 16.

Shrader threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns after either not playing or not throwing much for most of Syracuse’s last few games. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. Running back LeQuint Allen had 144 yards on 32 carries.