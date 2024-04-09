WINSTON-SALEM – Momentum can be: 1) sustained, 2) built upon and 3) only as good as the next game’s starting pitcher.

Wake Forest’s baseball team did the first two on Tuesday night and has Chase Burns taking the mound on Friday night at Boston College for the third part.

“Big team win and hopefully we keep the momentum rolling into a big BC series,” coach Tom Walter said after Wake’s 12-3 win over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

It’s easy to accrue momentum when Nick Kurtz is seeing a beach ball at the plate.

Wake’s junior first baseman has hit a home run in six straight games, with 10 in that span. When he homered in his first two at-bats against the Chanticleers — a two-run shot that gave the Deacons (22-10) a 2-1 lead in the first inning, and a three-run shot that made it 8-2 in the second — it gave him six homers in his last seven at-bats (he was intentionally walked in that span, which started Saturday at Virginia Tech).

Kurtz had three homers in Wake’s first 26 games, missing a few games with a right shoulder injury — the same shoulder he underwent surgery on after his freshman season. The time off helped him recalibrate and it’s led to a power surge of epic proportions.

“Jack (Winnay) said to me, ‘This injury could be the best thing to ever happen to you this year,’” Kurtz said. “And it was really good to take a step back and look at everything from a different perspective and realize how grateful I should be for the situation I’m in.”

Kurtz’s first blast Tuesday night was part of a five-run first inning, which set the tone for Wake’s fifth straight win. His was one of three homers in that inning; the others came from Winnay immediately after Kurtz, and then from Seaver King after Jake Reinisch walked.