DB Stevenson takes the plunge and commits to WF

Less than a week after being on the Wake Forest campus and after a series of visits to other schools, Statesville (NC) defensive back Zamari Stevenson had seen enough and knew what he wanted to do. He committed to the Wake Forest staff on Thursday night.

In the end, it was a simple factor that made Stevenson pick Wake Forest.

"It felt like home," he said.

Led by assistant coach Ryan Crawford the Wake Forest staff were excited to land his commitment and it was the second of the day joining defensive lineman Jalen Swindell who announced his commitment around two hours earlier on Thursday evening.

"The Wake Forest coaches were pumped when I committed. I have a good relationship with coach Crawford, we talk a lot," he said. "My family loves Wake."

Stevenson is the 5th commitment for the 2022 class for the Demon Deacons who are aiming to be well under 20 signees for the class due to the COVID scholarship mess.

