A three-year tenure at Wake Forest that was rarely boring has come to an unceremonious end.

Damari Monsanto entered the transfer portal on Monday, the first day in which players could enter.

It’s hardly surprising, given the way the last couple of weeks have played out, but that likely doesn’t soften the blow of a fan favorite’s departure.

Monsanto wasn’t on Wake’s bench for the ACC tournament last week. For the team’s Senior Day game against Clemson, he reportedly came to Joel Coliseum to collect his encased jersey, took pictures with fans, and left the arena.

The mercurial Monsanto played in 11 games this season, missing the first 17 games and the last five. His start to the season was delayed because of the season-ending knee injury he suffered in late February of last year.

Monsanto’s debut this season saw him drill four 3-pointers in a blowout of Louisville. The only other game in which he scored double figures was an 11-point game at Georgia Tech. The 6-6, 225-pound forward made 17 of 49 3s this season, that percentage (34.7%) registering lower than either of his two other seasons at Wake Forest and worse than his lone season at East Tennessee State (he redshirted his first season with the Buccaneers).

Monsanto played a season-high 23 minutes in Wake’s loss at Duke on Feb. 12, and then 17 and 14 minutes in the following games against Virginia and Pittsburgh, respectively. He played a combined 11 minutes against Duke and Notre Dame in the next two games, and those were the last times he played this season.

Across three seasons at Wake Forest, Monsanto made 138 3-pointers — 87 of those coming last season. In 21 games in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 14.2 points and led the ACC in 3s per game.

Monsanto confirmed to Deacons Illustrated in the preseason that if it wasn't for the injury last year, he would have at least tested the NBA process.

The first of Monsanto’s two catastrophic injuries occurred before he played a game for the Deacons. In the summer of 2021, he suffered a torn Achilles, which was initially ruled a season-ending injury.

He returned in about six months, playing in the final 17 games of that season and making 34 3-pointers, with averages of 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.