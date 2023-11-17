Wake Forest has lost seven of its last 10 games dating back to last season, and Thursday night’s 77-70 loss to Utah saw the Deacons lose their grip on what was a 10-point halftime lead.

After the third game of this season, coach Steve Forbes had some things to be frustrated about.

“Obviously, the biggest problem is that we gave up nine offensive rebounds in the second half. We did a really good job with that in the first half, we only gave up two,” Forbes said. “We had too many missed defensive assignments in the second half. …

“In the zone our guys sunk too low, they have to play it up the court. … We missed a lot of good looks because we held the ball or over-dribbled. Our players threw up tough shots in the lane.”

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Friday night’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.

TV: ESPNU.

Series; last meeting: Wake Forest leads 1-0; Wake Forest won 74-64 in the first round of the NIT in 2022.

Records: Towson 2-2; Wake Forest 1-2.

Stat to watch: 37.5%.

That’s Towson’s offensive rebound percentage, per KenPom. It’s 44th best in the country despite the Tigers only playing one player (Chase Paar, at 6-10) over 6-8 in their rotation.

Wake Forest gave up 11 offensive rebounds against Utah, nine of them in the second half.

Tiger to watch: Forward Tyler Tejada (No. 15).

Interesting splits on this one.

Tejada is a 6-8, 220-pound freshman who’s looked great in Towson’s wins over Coppin State and Robert Morris and has struggled in losses against Colorado and Houston.

In the wins, Tejada scored 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including a 5-for-7 clip on 3s. In the losses, he had 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting.