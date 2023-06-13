Learn about the three teams Wake Forest could play in the four-team group, which begins this weekend in Omaha

Paul Skenes is LSU's ace pitcher. (Scott Clause/USA Today Sports Images)

No team has ever outscored its opponents by a wider margin than Wake Forest entering the Men’s College World Series. The Deacons are plus-59, having won five games in the NCAA baseball championship by a combined 75-16. And if you’re going by what’s on paper — which is all we’ve got until Saturday — the blowouts are going to end. The Deacons are grouped with the team that spent most of the regular season ahead of it in national polls (LSU), last year’s super team who the Deacons scrimmaged in the fall (Tennessee), and the team that won the Pac-12 regular season title by five games (Stanford). The easiest way to think of the format of what will play out in Omaha is that it’s a miniature version of what teams just spent the last two weeks doing. There are two four-team, double-elimination pools — similar to regionals — that start games Friday. The winner of each pool plays a best-of-3 series — super regional, if you will — to crown a national champion, with that series going June 24-26. Wake’s Omaha action begins with a Saturday afternoon game (2 p.m. eastern, 1 p.m. local) against Stanford. Here is a short breakdown of each team in Wake’s side of the bracket in Omaha:

Stanford

Record: 44-18 (23-7 in Pac-12) Offensive number to know: Six — how many players the Cardinal has between 14 and 18 homers this season. Defensive number to know: 6.34 — Stanford’s team ERA in the 440 innings this season that Quinn Mathews hasn’t pitched this season (he’s pitched 120 innings and his ERA is 3.60). Key batters to know: Outfielder Eddie Park (leadoff hitter, slashing .340/.418/.485, 37 walks and only 24 strikeouts, on a 10-game hitting streak in which he’s 18-for-42); catcher Alberto Rios (Pac-12 player of the year, slashing .387/.491/.715, team-high 18 homers, second with 71 RBI); third baseman Tommy Troy (typically bats second, team-leader in hits, total bases and steals, slashing .397/.479/.711). Key pitchers to know: Quinn Mathews (Pac-12 pitcher of the year, 10-4, 152 strikeouts and 39 walks in 120 innings, has two complete games, including his 156-pitch performance in Game 2 against Texas last weekend); Ryan Bruno (has nine of team’s 18 saves, 54 strikeouts in 33 innings, 12 of his 35 walks have come in last eight appearances); Drew Dowd (4.76 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 30 appearances and three starts, has appeared to face one or two batters but is usually stretched out for multiple innings). History against Wake Forest: These teams have never played. Stanford is 20-19 all-time against other ACC teams with half of those coming against Florida State (9-11) and another chunk against Miami (3-5). Against shared opponents this season: None. Extra bases: This is Stanford’s 19th appearance in the Men’s College World Series and third straight. It’s the Cardinal’s 12th berth since the last national title, which was 1988. … Last season, Stanford lost its opening game 17-2 to Arkansas and lost the elimination game 6-2 to Auburn. … Coach David Esquer is in his sixth season at his alma mater. He played at Stanford when it won the 1987 national championship and coached California to a national championship in 2011, where he spent 18 seasons until called upon to replace his former coach, Mark Marquess.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .433 this season. (Scott Clause/USA Today Sports Images)

LSU

Record: 48-15 (19-10 in SEC) Offensive number to know: 9.3 — runs per game, which is fifth in the country and the only team with a better scoring clip is Wake Forest, at 9.4. Defensive number to know: 10 — shutouts, tied with Wake Forest for the most in the country. Key batters to know: Outfielder Dylan Crews (likely No. 1 pick in next month’s draft, slashing .433/.570/.732, 61 walks, 12 HBPs and 40 strikeouts, second on team with 17 homers and 64 RBI); third baseman Tommy White (transfer from N.C. State, team leader with 22 homers and 97 RBI, slashing .377/.439/.750); first baseman Tre’ Morgan (slashing .312/.425/.502, had a two-homer game against Kentucky in super regional). Key pitchers to know: Ty Floyd (4.50 ERA, 7-0 in 17 appearances, 15 of those were starts, 93 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 innings, 89 flyouts and 44 groundouts); Riley Cooper (top reliever, 6-2, 270-pounder, 54 strikeouts in 52 innings, 5.02 ERA, 1.44 WHIP). Paul Skenes gets a category of his own. He’s 12-2 with a 1.77 ERA and 0.78 WHIP; in 107 innings, has 188 strikeouts and 18 walks; opponents’ batting average is .170, he’s thrown two complete games. History against Wake Forest: LSU leads series 3-0, having swept the Deacons to begin the 2011 season. Against shared opponents this season: LSU swept Alabama in the three-game series that came under scrutiny later, ultimately leading to Brad Bohannon’s firing as the Crimson Tide’s coach (there is no reported LSU involvement). So LSU beat Alabama three times by a combined 33-25 score; Wake Forest beat Alabama twice by a combined 27-9 score. Extra bases: LSU and Wake Forest are two of the three teams in Omaha that haven’t lost a game in the postseason (the third is TCU). … Skenes is from Lake Forest, Calif. … LSU and Tennessee play in the later game Saturday; when they played a series from March 30-April 1, LSU won the first two games 5-2 and 6-4 and Tennessee won the finale 14-7.

Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander gestures after striking out a Southern Miss batter last weekend. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel)

Tennessee