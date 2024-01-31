You better have an umbrella handy because it’s time to rain on this parade.

All that joy about a repeat trip to Omaha is about to be killed.

Don’t you know how foolish it is to book plane tickets and Airbnbs before a pitch is thrown?

OK, now that that’s out of the way, let’s get serious.

Wake Forest’s baseball program has retooled and reloaded as it aims to stay in the top tier of the sport. The price of having an older team that won 54 games last year was seeing so many key pieces drafted; the staying power of the Deacons is seen in bringing in high-caliber transfers and freshmen who fit this program’s new profile.

Not so long ago this was a spiraling program. It was once written by yours truly that, “When the Deacons hit, they don’t pitch. When the Deacons pitch, they don’t hit. And the defense has constantly been atrocious.”

Hardly the case now. Wake Forest has more talent than it did three years ago, but it goes deeper.

There was one quote that stood out above the rest when coach Tom Walter met with media before the first official practice last week.

“We’re very careful about who we bring in out of the portal because we can’t take a chance on them detracting from our team culture,” he said. “I told our team recently, ‘It used to be if you were talented enough but you didn’t make the clubhouse better, you could survive here. And it used to be if you made the clubhouse better but you weren’t talented enough, you could survive here.’

“Those days are gone. You have to do both now, which is a testament to our assistant coaches and the roster that we’ve built.”

Culture and chemistry, as much as an influx of talent, are the foundations on which you can visualize a team returning only two starters in the field and one weekend starting pitcher going from preseason No. 1 to finishing the season there.