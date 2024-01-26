WINSTON-SALEM – The breakthrough feeling is over; the novelty of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1955 has faded.

Now Wake Forest’s baseball team is hungry to get back there.

“Once you’ve been there, just an unreal experience,” junior pitcher Josh Hartle said on Friday. “That’s why you work hard in the fall, you try to build the team culture that we had last year and we try to share the experiences that we had with the new guys that haven’t been there.”

That sharing has been going on for a while, but ramped up with Friday’s first official practice of the season. It comes three weeks before Wake’s Feb. 16 opener against Fordham.

Fellow junior, and a captain along with Hartle, Nick Kurtz echoed the difference in being a team intent on breaking barriers and reaching Omaha to one that was there just seven months ago.

“Yeah, I mean, 100%,” Kurtz said. “That’s our goal this year, to go to Omaha. But at the same time, we’ve got to beat Fordham on February 16th. Knowing that’s our goal, to win a national championship, we’ve got a long way to go there. Going one game at a time, one pitch is the way to do that.”

Wake Forest has already earned a couple of preseason No. 1 nods. Despite returning two position players and one starting pitcher (in the same role), the Deacons’ transfer portal reload and talented freshman class lend to expectations of a repeat trip to Omaha.

“It’s great that your peers feel that way and we certainly don’t take that for granted,” coach Tom Walter said. “But, you know, it’s not necessarily a good predictor of the season you’ll have.”

That’s part of why Walter talked to the Deacons on Thursday about focusing on the Feb. 16 opener instead of the goal for where they want the season to end.

“In our team meeting yesterday, ‘Let’s stop talking about Omaha and start talking about Fordham,’” he said. “I think there are more distractions associated, more people talking about it, asking you about it, more people pulling at your time. … I’ve never been asked to be on more podcasts than in the last few weeks.

“It’s a compliment to our program and where we are, but at the same time it can pull you away from what you really need to do.”

This is, perhaps, a timely reminder that LSU went into last season at No. 1 and wound up winning the championship — so at last year, it was a predictor.

Here are a few other notable items from Friday: