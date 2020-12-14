DeaconsIllustrated - Wake set to resume basketball activities

Wake set to resume basketball activities
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - After two weeks of no team activities, the Wake Forest men’s basketball program has set a tentative plan to return to the court.
“The past couple of weeks have been very difficult,” said head coach Steve Forbes. “No one, except the coaches and players within their respective programs, fully understand what each college basketball team is experiencing or has experienced over the past few months. Each day in practice, I challenge my players when things get tough and chaotic with the following question, ‘Who are you helping?’ We should all be helping each other during these difficult times.”
Wake Forest’s plan to return to competition includes the resumption of practice on Sunday, Dec. 20, with the Deacs ACC opener scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30 against Syracuse in Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“We had a zoom meeting with our players and their parents last Monday and we now have a plan in place to return most of the players to practice this weekend, depending on their health and their ability to clear all health and safety protocols set by Wake Forest University and the ACC. No one will step on the court until our medical team says they are cleared to do so,” said Forbes.