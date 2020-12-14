DeaconsIllustrated - Wake set to resume basketball activities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - After two weeks of no team activities, the Wake Forest men’s basketball program has set a tentative plan to return to the court.

“The past couple of weeks have been very difficult,” said head coach Steve Forbes. “No one, except the coaches and players within their respective programs, fully understand what each college basketball team is experiencing or has experienced over the past few months. Each day in practice, I challenge my players when things get tough and chaotic with the following question, ‘Who are you helping?’ We should all be helping each other during these difficult times.”