Mekhi Mason commits to Wake Forest

With plenty of options in the frontcourt, Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team needs some guards.

Mekhi Mason’s commitment, announced Wednesday afternoon, is a step toward filling that void. Mason visited Wake Forest earlier this week.

Mason is a 6-5, 195-pounder who played last season at Washington. He averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 40.2% on 3-pointers (53 of 132).

The native of Gilbert, Ariz., projects as an off-ball guard — with a chance he could play the initiator role under certain circumstances. He has decreased his turnover rate in each season of college basketball (20.6 to 16.6 to 13.9, per KenPom), but his assist rate went from 19.7 in his second season at Rice to 12.3 at Washington (again, KenPom).

For a Washington team that was 13-18 in the first season under coach Danny Sprinkle, Mason played in every game and started 19 of them.

This season was Mason’s only one with the Huskies; he spent the first two seasons of his career at Rice. He started all 67 games of his time with the Owls and had 3-point clips of 37.5% and 34.3%

Durability stands out with Mason — between two seasons at Rice and one at Washington, he has never missed a game (out of 98 total).

Mason is the third transfer portal addition to Wake Forest, joining center Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso) and wing Myles Colvin (Purdue).