OMAHA, Neb. – The game between the only two teams to hold the No. 1 ranking this season lived up to its billing.

And it ended with another clutch hit that has Wake Forest’s baseball team one win closer to a national title.

Bennett Lee’s RBI single through the left side scored Danny Corona from second base, and Camden Minacci shut the door in the ninth for the Deacons’ 3-2 win over LSU on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

“A lot of star power in that game, and it didn’t disappoint,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said.

It puts the Deacons (54-10) one victory away from winning Bracket 2 of the Men’s College World Series. They’ll have Tuesday off and play Wednesday night for a chance to reach a best-of-3 final series against the winner of Bracket 1, of which Florida is in control.

LSU (49-16) drops into a Tuesday rematch against Tennessee for an elimination game. The Tigers beat the Vols in an earlier matchup out here, 6-3, on Saturday night, and Tennessee bounced back with a 6-4 win that knocked out Stanford on Monday.

Everything in Monday night’s showdown came down to the eighth inning.

We pick things up with Tre’ Morgan leading off with a double — the first LSU batter to lead off an inning by reaching base. A bobbled grounder up the middle made it runners on the corners with zero outs, and Cade Beloso hit a slow roller to third baseman Brock Wilken.

The junior who’s come so far defensively charged, double-clutched to get a better angle, and threw home to Lee, who dropped the tag on Morgan.

“He said the ball was literally still spinning in his glove when he went to throw it,” Lee said of Wilken. “From my perspective, I’ve done millions of picks in my life and I just took over. I’ve got good hands and it just took over.”

That’s where Wake Forest turned to Minacci, who’s been lights-out since a couple of subpar outings in May.