Wake Forest adds two defensive linemen, three ex-Washington State players

Deacons have had busy weekend of transfer portal additions (and aren’t finished with portal)

Carlos Hernandez played receiver for Washington State for the past two seasons. (Photo by Craig Strobeck/USA Today Sports Images)

Help is on the way — and it’s arriving in bunches. After Wake Forest picked up a commitment from its likely starting quarterback next season, Robby Ashford, the Deacons landed five other transfer portal commitments on Sunday. They are easily broken down into a couple of categories. Two of them are defensive linemen. Jayden Loving is a defensive tackle coming from Western Kentucky; Langston Hardy is a defensive end coming from UConn. Both of them have one season of eligibility remaining. The other category is former Washington State players following new coach Jake Dickert to Winston-Salem. Wide receivers Carlos Hernandez and Chris Barnes, and cornerback Jaylon Edmond fit that billing; Hernandez was a contributor for the Cougars in the past two seasons and has two years of eligibility remaining, while Barnes and Edmond both redshirted this season and have four years left. Here is a little more about each player:

Jayden Loving Loving played at Bethune Cookman for the first two seasons of his career, and then spent the last two at Western Kentucky. The 6-2, 308-pounder suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game of the season this year. In 13 games during the 2023 season, he had 36 tackles, three TFLs, two sacks, two QB hurries and two pass break-ups. Loving has played over 1,000 snaps in his career; the Deacons need help on the interior of their defensive line after the departures of Kevin Pointer, Bryce Ganious and Justin Cody, all of whom are out of eligibility. His visit started Friday and ended Sunday.

Langston Hardy Don’t be fooled by the “linebacker” designation on UConn’s roster for Hardy — he played 477 of 585 snaps on the defensive line this past season and is coming to Wake Forest to play defensive end. It’s the same position his younger brother plays for the Deacons. This becomes a family affair, as Camden Hardy redshirted this past season for Wake Forest. They’re the sons of Kevin Hardy, the former NFL linebacker who was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1996 NFL draft. Langston Hardy, 6-4, 250 pounds, had 44 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3½ sacks, one fumble forced and one interception for the Huskies this past season. His visit started Friday and only went until Saturday.

Carlos Hernandez He’s played a decent-sized role for the Cougars in the past two seasons. In 20 games, the 6-foot, 189-pounder has 55 catches for 655 yards and five touchdowns. He missed the first five games of this past season with an injury; Hernandez was a bright spot in Washington State’s bowl game, with career highs in catches (eight) and yards (80) against Syracuse. Hernandez is from Alhambra, Calif. His visit started Saturday and is scheduled to go through Monday.

Chris Barnes This is an undersized speedster, originally from Houston. Barnes is 5-7, 158 pounds. He only played in three games this past season, but one of those was in the bowl game, during which he had a 20-yard catch. Barnes’ visit started Friday and ended Sunday.