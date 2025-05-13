Wake Forest drops final mid-week game

Wake Forest stayed in the Triad area and dropped its final mid-week game of the season, losing 7-5 to High Point on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

The Deacons (34-18) had a one-run lead before giving up three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, falling behind 4-2. After getting one of those runs back in the top of the seventh, the Deacons gave up another three runs in the bottom half of that inning.

Wake Forest pushed across a run in each the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t muster more of a rally.

The Deacons only had five hits — two of them by Marek Houston, who was 2-for-5. Wake Forest had plenty of traffic on the bases, drawing nine walks and having another three batters hit by pitches. But Wake Forest stranded 11 runners; most notably was failing to add to its lead in the top of the sixth, with runners at second and third with one out. Two strikeouts quelled that threat.

Matt Scannell led off the game with a homer to put the Deacons ahead early. Houston had an RBI single in the fifth. Kade Lewis drove in a run with a groundout, Dalton Wentz scored on a wild pitch, and then Wentz doubled in Wake’s last run.

On the mound for Wake Forest, Logan Lunceford started and pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Luke Schmolke recorded a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Rhys Bowie (0-2) was charged with the loss for allowing all four batters he faced in the sixth to reach. The inning started with an error on Austin Hawke at second base, and then Bowie hit a batter, allowed a single that loaded the bases, and gave up a three-run double.

Griffin Green pitched an inning, allowing two runs. Matt Bedford allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings, and Nate Whysong got the last two outs of the game.