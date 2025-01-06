Wake Forest lands another three linemen

The transfer portal class for Wake Forest’s new football coaching staff keeps getting bigger.

Pun intended.

Wake Forest got commitments from offensive linemen Devin Kylany (Washington State) and Jacob Dennison (Ohio), and defensive lineman Dallas Afalava (Idaho) on Monday.

Kylany and Dennison both only have one season of eligibility remaining; Afalava has two years left.

Kylany is a 6-5, 303-pounder from Lake Stevens, Wash., who had quite the farewell message to his former program on Twitter on Sunday, which is the same day his visit ended. [**** LINK] Kylany played center for the Cougars; this past season was his first as a starter and he played 766 snaps, grading out at 66.5 on Pro Football Focus.

Dennison (6-5, 299) spent three seasons at Jacksonville State (2020-22) and then the past two at Ohio. He started 10 games at right tackle this past season and has played more than 1,000 career snaps — the majority of them at right tackle, some at left tackle, and about 100 snaps at the guard positions.

Afalava played 25 games at FCS-level Idaho over the last two seasons and had 56 tackles, 15 TFLs and nine sacks — impressive numbers for an interior lineman. He’s 6-1, 290 pounds and a Seattle native.