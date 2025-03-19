Pair of sophomores planning to transfer

The first two players who will be leaving Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program are known.

Parker Friedrichsen and Ty-Laur Johnson are both planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens Monday. News of Friedrichsen’s departure was first reported by Sam Kayser; Johnson’s exit was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3.

Both exits were confirmed to Deacons Illustrated via source.

The moves kick off what seems like a pivotal roster recalibration period for Wake Forest. The Deacons won 21 games this past season but had a thin rotation and a senior-laden team.

Friedrichsen shot 36.5% on 3-pointers and averaged 5.1 points per game as a freshman. But he endured what seemed like a season-long slump this past season — with the exception of a 5-for-7, 18-point game in Wake’s win at SMU late in the season. The Bixby, Okla., native scored a combined 35 points in Wake’s other 20 games against ACC teams this season.

The 6-4, 185-pounder signed with Wake Forest in the Class of 2023, available after being granted a release from signing with Notre Dame in the wake of Mike Brey’s departure.

Johnson arrived at Wake Forest last spring after playing his freshman year at Louisville. His season was of the topsy-turvy variety; the 6-foot, 170-pounder came off the bench for the first two months and in three of those games, he didn’t play.

He was inserted into the starting lineup after Christmas break and the Deacons won the first six games he started. Even in the game that halted the winning streak, a loss against Duke, Johnson had eight points, eight assists and five rebounds, with one turnover.

There were inconsistencies to follow, though. Johnson was scoreless with three turnovers and an ill-advised 3-pointer at the end of the loss to Florida State.

Both Friedrichsen and Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. They’ll have to wait until Monday to enter the transfer portal officially, as it isn’t open yet (other than for graduate transfers or teams with coaching changes).