Wake Forest makes quick work of Elon

Wake Forest stranded two runners in the first inning of a baseball game at Elon and it was the only inning in which the Deacons didn’t score.

Wake Forest beat Elon 10-0 on Tuesday night, scoring in the final six innings of a game shortened by a 10-run mercy rule.

Marek Houston and Luke Costello were both 3-for-4; it’s the 13th multi-hit game for Houston (of 26). Costello is a freshman who played left field for his first collegiate start.

Dalton Wentz was 2-for-4 and Austin Hawke was 2-for-3, rounding out Wake’s multi-hit games. Each of them also drove in two runs.

Houston had the game’s only home run, a two-run shot in the sixth.

Wake Forest (20-6) walked nine times, including three of them with the bases loaded in the seventh for the final three runs of the game.

Freshman Chris Levonas (1-0) pitched four innings to earn the first decision of his career. He allowed one hit and one walk, striking out five.

Nate Brittain followed him with two innings, allowing one hit and hitting one batter. Matt Bedford and Troy Dressler combined to finish the game in the seventh.