WINSTON-SALEM – Considering Wake Forest’s baseball season started with a strong outing by pitcher Josh Hartle, transfer Adam Tellier homering on the first pitch in the first inning, all in front of a record-setting crowd, it was a good night.

Considering Wake Forest only had five hits, had two errors, and spent a lot of at-bats trying to follow Tellier in the home run department, it wasn’t such a good night.

So went the mixed bag of Wake’s 9-3 season-opening win over Fordham on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“First off, great crowd tonight. Was really happy with that kind of showing on Opening Day,” coach Tom Walter said. “Really happy with the way Josh Hartle pitched today … happy with both of our bullpen guys, I was really happy with Will Ray and even Blake Morningstar, he had the walk and the home run, but other than that got us six outs.”

So, onto the good parts first.

Wake Forest is turning the page from a historic season and hoping Friday is the first step of a four-month journey back to Omaha. If any reminders are needed of last year’s success, the new signage on the wall in right-center field marking the ACC regular-season championship could suffice; over a few feet to the left are the three times the Deacons have reached the College World Series.

There’s no turning of a page when it comes to large crowds at these games.

The crowd of 3,514 on hand was the largest ever at Wake Forest for a regular-season game. The only four games with a higher attendance were the two regional games against George Mason last year (3,823), and the super regional games against Alabama (3,903).

The previous attendance record for a regular-season home game was 3,023, which was in the final weekend of the regular season last year against Virginia Tech.

“I never would have thought of being the No. 1-ranked team in the country and having the support that we had on the first night and having so many people come out,” said Hartle, the hometown star. “It was truly special.”

The 6-5, 200-pound junior said he could feel the energy building in the hour leading up to the first pitch.

“I saw people filing in when I was in the outfield, I was like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of people here tonight,’” Hartle said. “I was in the dugout and could hear the roar and stuff from the crowd, it was pretty cool. And then pregame, saw everybody. Saw a lot of people I knew, which was really cool, really special.”