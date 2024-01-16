Deacons lose lead late, culmination of porous second half

Wake Forest's Kevin Miller turns the corner through a screen by Efton Reid III on Tuesday night. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

RALEIGH – There will be seven more chances for Wake Forest to win a road game in the ACC. There might not be a better one than Tuesday night. The Deacons led for nearly 36 minutes before faltering down the stretch, saving their worst for the final minutes of an 83-76 loss to host N.C. State at PNC Arena. “I think over the past three years, that’s the worst half of basketball that we’ve played,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said of the second half. “It was embarrassing. We completely lost our composure on offense and defense. “We got whipped on both ends of the court.” There’s a whole to unspool from this one. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts was thrown out late in the first half. Wake’s Hunter Sallis and N.C. State’s Mohamed Diarra were thrown out in the game’s final minute. The Wolfpack’s Ben Middlebrooks started the fiery exchange between Sallis and Diarra and he got a technical, which was his fifth foul. These teams will meet again in Winston-Salem — that one is 25 days away. It's losing a road game that was there for the Deacons’ taking that drew the most ire. “This was a big game for me to see how we would handle growing up from Florida State to N.C. State on the road,” Forbes said. “I thought we were tougher at Florida State, to be honest with you. We just imploded in the second half. “I’ll take the blame. It’s my job to get them right. We were just completely discombobulated on offense.” Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2 ACC) had a 10-point halftime lead. It’s always Forbes’ focus to open second halves strong and expand leads; N.C. State scored on the first two possessions of the second half, sandwiching one of Wake’s 17 turnovers — matching how many the Deacons had against Virginia on Saturday. The second half wasn’t a complete disaster, these Big 4 teams yo-yoing between Wake Forest getting control and N.C. State wrestling it back to a close game.

Andrew Carr looks to make a move against N.C. State. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Wake Forest was up by as much as 11 in the second half. The lead was four, at 69-65, with 3½ minutes left after a clutch 3-pointer by senior Andrew Carr, whose 28 points are a career high (the most of his two years at Wake Forest and two at Delaware). On the other side of the under-4 media timeout, Efton Reid III missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw and committed a foul 16 seconds later — his fifth of the game. Turnovers by Carr and Kevin Miller, respectively, led to N.C. State tying the game at 69-69 and led to the Wolfpack taking a four-point lead 57 seconds later. Miller scored 21 points but was 3-for-12 from the field (he made all 15 free throws) and committed six turnovers. “Credit to them, they stepped up the pressure … in the halfcourt and they bullied our guards,” Forbes said. “We just kept over-dribbling instead. We kept telling them, ‘Drive it, look opposite. Wide open.’ We just didn’t. “It’s not indicative of our players but it’s sad because, you know, we’re better than that. To play offense like that in the second half, it’s just not good. Especially when you have a chance to go on the road and win a game.” Offensive offense bled onto the other side of the court, too. Wake’s goal is to record seven “kills” — three straight defensive stops — in each game. The Deacons stacked their fourth and fifth kills of this game on top of each other between the 13- and 10-minute marks, taking a four-point lead to 60-49 with 9:48 left. They never got another kill. Not only that, the Deacons barely got another stop. N.C. State (13-4, 5-1) scored on its next eight possessions, and ended the game with points on 18 of its last 19 possessions.

Wake Forest's Efton Reid III shoots over DJ Burns Jr. on Tuesday night. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)