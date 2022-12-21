It actually felt like a slower start than usual for a Wake Forest signing day.

And the Deacons were still finished by 8:25 a.m.

Wake Forest signed all 19 of the verbal commits it expected to sign Wednesday when the early signing period began.

“National Signing Day is always an exciting moment for Wake Forest University and our football program,” coach Dave Clawson said through a news release. “However, I am most excited for the young men who have chosen to join the Winston-Salem community and our football program as they will make a great impact on the field, in the classroom and in our community.

“I look forward to coaching all these future Demon Deacons and I am very grateful for the hard work and dedication of our entire staff to put this great recruiting class together.”

The last one in was offensive lineman George Steih, though the two before him were the ones worth monitoring closely entering the day.

Cornerback Antonio Robinson Jr. is Wake’s highest-rated recruit and the only 4-star; wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. is a high 3-star who was a target of other ACC schools throughout the last few months.

Their signings were announced within three minutes of each other, Mays first, and then Robinson.

Robinson is one of 10 early enrollees who will get to campus next month and participate in spring practices. The others are: slot receiver Deuce Alexander, running backs David Egbe and Drew Pickett, offensive lineman Kyland Armstrong, defensive linemen Kerrington Lee, Chris Marable Jr. and Ka’shawn Thomas, linebacker Aiden Hall, and safety Davaughn Patterson.

Here are the player cards for all 19 of Wake’s signees: