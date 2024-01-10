Wake Forest did a little shuffling of its non-conference football schedule for the upcoming season, as announced Wednesday morning.

The Deacons replaced a trip to Army with a home game against Louisiana, necessitated by Army’s move to the American Athletic Conference.

So, Wake’s non-conference football games in the upcoming season are:

Aug. 29: vs. North Carolina A&T (Thursday night)

Sept. 14: vs. Mississippi

Sept. 28: vs. Louisiana

Oct. 19: at Connecticut

Additionally, we know Wake’s four home ACC games will be against California, Clemson, Duke and Virginia. The Deacons’ road ACC games will be at Miami, UNC, N.C. State and Stanford. The dates for conference games will be announced later — it’s usually an announcement the league makes at the end of January.

Louisiana went 6-7 this past season, losing to Jacksonville State 34-31 in the New Orleans Bowl. The Ragin’ Cajuns were 3-5 in the Sun Belt.

UConn was 3-9 this past season, beating Sacred Heart and UMass in its last two games to get to three wins. N.C. A&T was 1-10 as it moved from the Big South to the Colonial Athletic Association.

Ole Miss is the crown jewel of the non-conference schedule. The Rebels were 11-2 with a win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl.

Wake Forest is coming off a 4-8 season, its streak of seven straight bowl berths coming to an end.

One thing to keep in mind about this year’s football calendar: It’s a season with two off dates. Because of how the calendar falls, there are 14 weekends between Labor Day and Thanksgiving — in most seasons, there are only 13. The last time there was a schedule like this one was 2019.

Wake’s non-conference opponents in the 2025 season will be Kennesaw State, Western Carolina and Delaware at home, and then the completion of the series with Ole Miss by the Deacons traveling there.