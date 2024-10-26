Wake Forest remains imperfectly perfect on road

Now Wake Forest has an extra week to file that petition for all of its games to be played on the road.

The Deacons survived another one, winning 27-24 at Stanford on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Wake Forest has won all three of its road games this season, the third time the Deacons have done that since at least 1950.

“We made a bunch of mistakes, the penalties we had in this game are very uncharacteristic,” coach Dave Clawson said, irked by Wake’s season-high 10 penalties and 95 yards worth of them. “Football is an imperfect game and you don’t mind making those corrections after a win.”

Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is back to even in its record and matched last season’s win total by the grace of Matthew Dennis’ tie-breaking 23-yard field goal with 1:48 left, and by the win-saving interception by Nick Andersen with 22 seconds left.

That field goal was Wake’s only score of the second half; the Deacons had two touchdown “drives” of under 40 yards in the first half and only had 127 yards in the second half.

“It was an ugly day for us on offense, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. … It’s just a complete team win, especially going into this bye week. We can finish strong,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “For us to be able to go 3-1 in our last four games is huge. … Just really proud of the guys and honored to be a part of this team.”

Bachmeier threw all three of Wake’s touchdowns and was 20 of 31 for 245 yards. He was intercepted in the fourth quarter when the score was tied, though the Deacons’ defense got a stop to set up the game-winning field goal.

The possession that ended with that Dennis field goal started at midfield because of a 36-yard punt return by Taylor Morin. The sixth-year receiver also had an 18-yard touchdown late in the first half.

The Cardinal (2-6, 1-4) drove to Wake’s side of the field on the ensuing possession and was at Wake’s 36-yard line when Ashton Daniels’ throw down the left sideline floated too far for Elic Ayomanor, and was picked off by Andersen.

That sealed Wake’s third road win in as many games this year; those have come by a combined 10 points.

It helps compensate for one-score home losses to Virginia (31-30) and Louisiana (41-38) in the first month of the season. Wake Forest is off next weekend before playing host to the ACC's other newcomer from the west coast, California, on Nov. 8.

“Sometimes it just comes down to making a play,” Clawson said. “I just think the more you’re in those situations, the better your team handles it. … I don’t feel there’s as much panic in those situations as there was early in the year.”

A couple of career firsts for second-year Deacons got Wake Forest on the scoreboard early.

Davaughn Patterson dove and got his hands under the football for his first interception. Two plays later, Bachmeier hit wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. in stride in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown, the first points of the game.

Demond Claiborne rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries and added 62 yards on three catches, but left the game late in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He managed to get through a back injury suffered in the first half.

Tate Carney had 80 total yards, rushing for 39 and having 41 on the receiving end -- 39 of which came on a touchdown catch-and-run.