Wake Forest picks up wide receiver from Tennessee

Wake Forest lost one wide receiver who had transferred from Tennessee to the transfer portal this month, so it added one from the Vols.

Kaleb Webb committed to Wake Forest on Friday afternoon, becoming the program’s first transfer portal addition of the cycle. Webb spent three seasons at Tennessee and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Webb’s addition was first reported by Cameron Lemons Debro of 24/7 and was confirmed by a program source.

The 6-3, 204-pound Webb was a 4-star recruit from Powder Springs, Ga. He caught 16 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in 2023, and was down to six catches for 48 yards this season. Webb only played in seven games this past season, in which Tennessee is in the College Football Playoff.

The Deacons need to bolster a receiver corps that is losing slot receiver Taylor Morin (out of eligibility) and wide receivers Horatio Fields and Walker Merrill, who spent two seasons at Wake Forest after transferring from Tennessee. Fields is being courted by Duke and at least a couple of SEC programs (Auburn and Kentucky), while Merrill has already signed with Austin Peay.

Two promising young receivers who just wrapped up their second seasons at Wake Forest, slot receiver Deuce Alexander and wide receiver Micah Mays Jr., have announced their returns for next season.