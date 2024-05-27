Wake Forest won’t be hosting a regional but it also won’t have to leave the state.

The Deacons are going to Greenville as the 2-seed in a regional hosted by East Carolina. The 3-seed and Wake’s matchup on Friday night will be VCU, and the 4-seed is Evansville.

Game times are already set, with the VCU-Wake Forest game set for 6 p.m. The Evansville-ECU game will be played at 1.

Despite an RPI of 9th and being around the top 10 for most of the season, Wake Forest will start the postseason on the road. The Deacons are 10-11 on the road this season and 3-2 at neutral-site games; they were swept in the final week of the regular season at N.C. State, which is probably the most-important factor in the Deacons not playing at David F. Couch Ballpark this weekend.

Wake Forest is 38-20 this season, having won both games of pool play in last week’s ACC tournament to accrue some momentum. One of those was against the highest-seeded ACC team — UNC is the No. 4 overall seed, and the Deacons won a 12-inning thriller over the Tar Heels on Friday night.

The Deacons are looking to get back to Omaha after last season’s magical run, which ended a win short of playing in the championship series.

It’s the third straight NCAA tournament appearance for Wake Forest and 16th overall. The only streak longer than the current one was Wake Forest making five straight NCAA tournaments from 1998-2002.