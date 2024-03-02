The reason this one feels familiar is because it is.

Wake Forest lost on the road again, falling 87-76 at Virginia Tech on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

The Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) lost their final ACC road game of the season in spite of:

- leading by 15 in the first half.

- hitting 9 of their first 10 3-pointers.

- leading by nine at halftime.

In six of Wake’s eight ACC road losses, the Deacons have held a halftime lead. In the eight road losses, the Deacons have been outscored by a combined 97 points in the second halves.

Overall, there’s been a theme: