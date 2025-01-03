Wake Forest adds wide receiver from Cincinnati

Wake Forest’s new coaching staff landed a commitment from wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, who’s familiar with the region.

Berkhalter spent the last two seasons at Cincinnati. Before that, he spent two seasons at N.C. A&T. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

This past season with Cincinnati, the 6-3, 200-pound Berkhalter had 11 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. Eight of those catches, and 162 of the yards, came in the first four games — with a two-catch, 70-yard game against Towson and a three-catch, 60-yard game against Houston. He didn’t have any catches for the Bearcats in 2023.

At N.C. A&T, Berkhalter had 35 catches for 476 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons (16 games, 13 starts).

Berkhalter is the second transfer commitment to join the new regime at Wake Forest. Offensive lineman AJ Hasson, who redshirted in his first year at Washington State, committed to the Deacons on Thursday ahead of his scheduled visit (Friday-Sunday).

It’s a busy weekend for Wake’s new staff, which is putting back together the pieces of a roster that was left in flux with Dave Clawson’s abrupt resignation last month. Because of the coaching change, Wake’s players still have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal.