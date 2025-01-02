Rob Ezell hired as Wake Forest’s offensive coordinator

New Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert is turning to an up-and-coming coordinator to run his offense for the Deacons.

Rob Ezell has been hired as Wake’s new offensive coordinator, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

“Rob Ezell is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, and I am thrilled to welcome him to Wake Forest as our Offensive Coordinator,” Dickert said through a news release. “Rob has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop high-powered offenses while fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. His innovative approach and relentless work ethic will be instrumental in building our program.”

Ezell comes to Wake Forest after spending this past season as South Alabama’s offensive coordinator — his first and only season with the Jaguars.

South Alabama ranks 19th in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and sixth in yards per play (6.84) this season.

“I am honored to join Coach Dickert and the Wake Forest football family,” Ezell said through a news release. “Wake Forest’s tradition of academic and athletic excellence creates a truly special environment, and I’m excited to contribute to its success. I look forward to working with this talented group of student-athletes and building an offense that reflects the passion and energy of Demon Deacon Nation.”

Ezell was South Alabama’s tight ends coach for three seasons before taking over as offensive coordinator. His other coaching experience includes time at Alabama as a graduate assistant and offensive analyst between 2015-20; prior to that, he worked at Colorado State from 2012-14

Ezell is a 2011 graduate of Alabama, where he was a walk-on receiver for two national championship teams (2009 and ’10).