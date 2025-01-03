Wake Forest hires Freddie Banks as DBs coach

Wake Forest’s new football coaching staff will have at least one position coach with coordinator experience.

That will be Freddie Banks, who was announced as the program’s new defensive backs coach on Friday afternoon.

Banks comes from Colorado State, where he spent the last three seasons as the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Colorado State went 8-5 this season; its defense allowed 25.8 points per game, which was tied for 73rd in the country.

“Freddie Banks is an exceptional addition to our staff and a perfect fit for Wake Forest,” new coach Jake Dickert said via news release. “He brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of building elite defenses, and a deep commitment to mentoring young men. Freddie’s leadership and expertise will elevate our defensive unit, and his passion for the game aligns perfectly with the values of our program and university.”

Banks hasn’t coached under Dickert before — but he played for him. Banks played at North Dakota State in 2009-10, when Dickert was NDSU’s safeties coach (Banks was listed as a cornerback on the roster).

“I'm thrilled to join Coach Dickert and the Wake Forest family,” Banks said through a news release. “This program has a strong tradition of success and a culture of excellence, both on and off the field. I’m eager to bring my experience and energy to this talented group of student-athletes and contribute to the continued growth of Demon Deacon football.”

Before the last three seasons, Banks spent one season each at Montana State, Nevada and Stephen F. Austin. At Montana State, he was the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach for a team that reached the FCS championship game; his unit was sixth in the FCS in scoring defense (15.0 points allowed per game).