WINSTON-SALEM – Bunting is — sometimes — winning.

It was a big part of how Wake Forest beat Florida State 5-4 on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Deacons opened a three-game series by winning a game in which Chase Burns had his shortest start of the season (five innings), in which they didn’t have a lead until the bottom of the eighth inning, and in which they had a few runners reach base in critical spots when they were attempting to sacrifice bunt.

This one was as gritty as that sounds.

“That’s what Friday night baseball in this league looks like,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “(FSU starter Jamie) Arnold is as good as we’ve seen all year. … He’s really special and we had to grind for everything we got against him.”

Trailing 3-1 after a couple of FSU runs in the top of the fifth inning, Wake Forest (25-12, 10-9 ACC) got a run back in the bottom of the inning after Mitchell Salvino led off with a single, Cameron Gill reached on a throwing error while trying to sac bunt, Marek Houston actually sac bunted, and Adam Tellier hit an RBI single off of Arnold.

“We just knew once we kinda grinded (Arnold) out and found ways to get it done, keep the game close while he was in, we knew that we would have a chance,” said Tellier, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI. “Once we got to the bullpen, we thought we had a pretty good chance, for sure.”

Arnold entered the weekend second in Division I with a 1.32 ERA; Burns entered the weekend as the nation’s leader in strikeouts (105).

The Deacons tied the game after Seaver King sliced a one-out double in the sixth, followed by Cameron Nelson’s RBI single.

King led off the bottom of the eighth with a similar-looking double, slicing away from the right fielder and bouncing off the wall, and then it was time for some bunts to pay off. Nelson squared to sacrifice but walked on four pitches; Salvino bunted a ball that pitcher Connor Hults and first baseman Daniel Cantu watched roll between them to load the bases.

Freshman Antonio Morales walked on four pitches as a pinch-hitter to force across the go-ahead run, and Tellier hit a sacrifice fly for the insurance that wound up being the difference.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Tellier said of the boost that comes with a sacrificing player reaching base. “Any time we can flip the lineup over and any time we can win the base — I mean, our whole mentality is just, ‘win the base.’ Just get to first base, that’s all we ever try to do.”